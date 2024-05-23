Jim Ross Admitted To Hospital For Shortness of Breath

In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross announced that he has been admitted to a hospital after suffering from shortness of breath. He was scheduled to work this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing.

He wrote: “Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning. Shortness of the breath. That’s all for now.”

411 would like to give our best wishes to Mr. Ross for a speedy recovery.