Jim Ross Admitted To Hospital For Shortness of Breath
May 23, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross announced that he has been admitted to a hospital after suffering from shortness of breath. He was scheduled to work this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing.
He wrote: “Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning. Shortness of the breath. That’s all for now.”
Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning.
Shortness of the breath.
That’s all for now.
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 23, 2024
411 would like to give our best wishes to Mr. Ross for a speedy recovery.
