wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 5.23.24: Mike Bennett Faces Matt Menard, More
The latest episode of ROH TV featured a match between Mike Bennett and Matt Menard, and the results are now online. You can see the results below from the HonorClub-airing show, per Fightful:
* Anthony Henry made his return in the cold open, walking up to JD Drake who had been talking about going it alone in a backstage promo. Henry said they would be doing things together, the same way they had done since 2016, and would face SAP tonight.
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher def. London Lightning
* The WorkHorsemen def. SAP. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter attacked Serpentico & Angelico after the match,. but laid them out with a chair.
* Matt Menard cut a promo backstage and noted he doesn’t know where Angelo Parker is, and that he was going to beat Mike Bennett and wanted a shot at the ROH Tag Team Championships for himself and Parker.
* Nyla Rose def. Riea Von Slasher
* Marina Shafir appeared in a vignette talking about how her father taught her about how life would have problems, and how she could be a problem herself. She then promised to pass on those lessons to her son.
* Satnam Singh def. Jimmy Jacobs
* A video package highlighted Blake Christian’s participation in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31 tournament.
* Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo def. Artemis Spencer & Jon Cruz
* Matt Menard def. Mike Bennett. Bennett and Matt Taven attacked Menard after the match and hit him with the ROH Tag Team Titles.
* An emergency Minion Empower Meeting took place, with Athena & Billie Starkz calling out Queen Aminata & Red Velvet due to Aminata’s attack of Athena last week. Athena Velvet & Aminata would never be champions.
* Lee Johnson, Action Andretti & Top Flight def. Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & The Premier Athletes
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1793779441375535341
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1793785480963866720
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1793786991055880458
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1793792779040206929