UJPW All Together Results 6.15.24: Tetsuya Naito Battles Jake Lee, More

United Japan Pro-Wrestling All Together took place on Saturday, with Tetsuya Naito taking on Jake Lee and more. You can see the results below from the Japanese pro wrestling crossover show, which took place in Kitayell, Hokkaido, per Fightful:

* Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano def. Tomoya & Andreza Giant Panda

* Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Yu Owada, HAYATA & Ulka Sasaki

* AZM fought Starlight Kid to a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Bishamon def. Daichi Hashimoto & Daisuke Sekimoto

* Kazusada Higuchi, Gereat-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb def. Tetsuya Endo, Ryohei Oiwa & Boltin Oleg

* Taichi, Yuya Uemura & SANADA def. Kento Miyahara, Naomichi Marufuji & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Masa Kitamiya def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Titan, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi def. Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, LJ Cleary, Anthony Greene & Jack Morris

* Gabe Kidd, David Finlay & YO-HEY def. All Rebellion

* Tetsuya Naito def. Jake Lee

Another banger of a match with the eternal foes #STARDOM 's Starlight Kid and AZM at #ALLTOGETHER where both use every move of their arsenal and went to the 15 minute draw #UJPW pic.twitter.com/GRiXiAYLjd — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) June 15, 2024