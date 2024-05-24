Evil Uno On His Chemistry With Stu Grayson, Says Grayson Is One of the Best in the World

Evil Uno believes that Stu Grayson is one of the best wrestlers in the world, as he noted in a recent interview. The Dark Order member spoke about his sometime tag team partner in a new interview with Fightful Overbooked’s Indied podcast, and you can see the highlights below:

On teaming with Grayson: “Honesty, we don’t prioritize being a tag team anymore. I know, I think everyone likes us in a tag team. We’re a great team and any show that we can team, we will for sure but we just have different priorities in life. I have to travel for AEW once or twice a week, so I’m always gone and he’s more based in Canada right now, so it’s hard for us to meet up at an independent that both of us can go to for example. And Stu for a long time, we have shown people that we’re a great team but we’ve also wanted to show people that we have more value in general, we can be independent people as well. We’ve tried to do both, I think everyone is always going to think of us as the Smash Bros. We have an incredible chemistry that I haven’t been able to replicate with any other person and we’re both aware of this, I still see Stu weekly and we still talk all the time. We don’t work at the same place anymore but we’re still part of each other’s lives. Is there an expansion on what we’re gonna do as a team? At the moment, we’re not planning as is but we’re also planning a larger scale of what we’re going to do with pro wrestling as a whole.”

On their chemistry as a team: “I could not wrestle with Stu for four months and instantly, it wouldn’t matter, we have that same [chemistry]. We’ve road the same roads for the entirety of our careers, we have the same approach.”

On Grayson’s talent as a performer: “He’s very funny. We try to maximize everyone’s skills and I think Stu is a great comedian but no one knows it because they view him as such a serious entity. That’s by design. We’ve both been wrestling for 20 years and for about 12 of those years, we were purely seen as comedic characters and Stu, he’s like, ‘Okay, I wanna try the other approach.’ We both did it and I think we really succeeded at it as well. He has one approach he wants to do, but I think he’s also incredibly funny. To go back to your point, I think he’s an incredible wrestler. In Canada, I say he’s top five if not top ten in the world. But being a great wrestler is not enough, there’s so much timing, social media presence. That’s what it is and if you’re not given that opportunity, it’s hard, right? There’s so much incredible wrestling out there too, how do you differentiate yourself? I think Stu, it’s unfortunate, he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world but he just hasn’t had that opportunity to showcase himself to a maximum level.”