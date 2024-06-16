Gangrel made an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing to aid Adam Copeland, and he recently spoke about Copeland’s injury at the show and more. Gangrel showed up during Copeland’s TNT Championship match against Malakai Black and helped his Broodmate pick up the win. Copeland suffered a broken tibia in the match, and Gangrel spoke about the matter with Sportskeeda. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Copeland’s injury: “I checked on him and you know I thought what I was hoping it was just an ankle sprain or something like that, and then I got on a red eye. When I landed I texted him again, and he said he had went to the hospital and it was a fractured tibia or something and he was gonna need surgery or something. So he’s home now, and this such a sad thing to happen to such a great guy you know.”

Gangrel on Adam Copeland pitching him to be appear in AEW: “When he went over and he chose to start working with AEW, he still had that idea … he called me up and said, ‘Hey, these guys all thought it’d be really cool, what do you think about coming in and finishing up that idea and coming out at Double Or Nothing and helping me out and having a little reunion,’ and I said, ‘I would love to’ … he told me there’s no way a broken leg was going to stop him from having that moment.”