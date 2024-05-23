Bully Ray Critiques WWE Booking Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill in the QOTR Tournament

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued WWE booking Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in the second round of the Queen of the Ring tournament, noting how he feels that Nia Jax makes Jade Cargill look small by comparison. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on putting together Cargill vs. Jax in the tournament: “I don’t know if it was a great idea to put Jade Cargill in the ring with Nia Jax. You know what … struck me so quickly when I saw them in the ring? Jade is not as big as she’s perceived to be. Jade, in my eyes, almost had this Chyna-esque perception, and I saw her in there with Nia. I was like, ‘Damn, Nia makes Jade look small.'”

On thinking Nia Jax makes Jade look small by comparison: “Jade Cargill is a very impressive-looking woman, [a] tall woman. Standing next to Nia, Nia almost swallowed her up.”

Jax won her quarterfinal matchup against Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring tournament last week on WWE SmackDown. Jax will face Bianca Belair in the semifinals on tomorrow’s SmackDown. The show will air live on FOX starting at 8:00 pm EST.