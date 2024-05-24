Jesus Rodriguez Joins MLW Battle Riot VI

MLW has announced another competitor for Battle Riot VI in Jesus Rodriguez. The company announced on Thursday that Rodriguez is joining the 40-wrestler match at the June 1st show in Atlanta, Georgia which will air live on YouTube.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Jesus Rodriguez will enter the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

Battle RIOT VI live and exclusively on YouTube for FREE! Sign up for your MLW Standard Pass membership!

Tasked with doing Salina de la Renta’s bidding, Rodriguez is a cutthroat and ruthless force, ensuring that Promociones Dorado remains at the forefront of the lucha libre landscape.

With a reputation for not being afraid to play dirty, Rodriguez embodies the ruthless determination necessary to maintain Promociones Dorado’s status as numero uno in MLW. In order to so in the RIOT, he’ll have to find a way to outlast 39 other combatants. Can Jesus pull it off?

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.