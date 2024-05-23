Several Employees Laid Off From WWE Earlier Today

PWInsider reports that there have been several employee layoffs in WWE today, including “long-standing” employees. It was said that there were “a few” layoffs, although it’s unknown which divisions were involved. One source believes it involved multiple departments.

As previously reported, TKO announced that it has merged the live event groups for both WWE and UFC into one division called the TKO Live Events Strategy Team. However, there’s no word on if the layoffs are related. TKO has been laying off employees while merging the two companies since buying WWE last year.