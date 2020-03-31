Andrade Injured, Out of Raw Tag Team Title Match For WrestleMania 36

WWE has made a change to its Raw Tag Team Championship match for WrestleMania 36 due to an injury to Andrade. The company revealed on tonight’s Raw that Andrade will not team with Angel Garza. Zelina Vega noted that her client suffered a serious rib injury and is not cleared to compete at this weekend’s show.

Andrade was supposed to team with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins against the Street Profits and Kevin Owens on tonight’s show. Vega instead brought in NXT’s Austin Theory. Owens and the Profits won the match when Owens hit a Stunner on Garza. Theory has not been officially announced as replacing Andrade in the WrestleMania 36 Raw Tag Team Championship match, but that is expected to be the case. You can see pics from the match on Raw below.