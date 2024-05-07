MCW Announces Independent Talent Dick Dynamo Has Passed Away

Dick Dynamo, who worked for MCW and CZW, has passed away. MCW Pro Wrestling announced on Monday that Dynamo, real name Brandon Holman, had passed. No word on the details of his passing

With a heavy heart and a complete loss for words, the MCW Pro Wrestling family mourns the loss of Brandon Holman, better known to fans as Dick Dynamo. Brandon was the epitome of hard work and was never one to shy away from a challenge. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. For anybody out there who feels like the world has left them behind; you are important, you matter and you are not alone.

CZW added in their own statement:

“CZW is incredibly saddened and devastated to learn the passing of Brandon Holman, better known as Dick Dynamo. Brandon was an incredibly unique and enthusiastic energy in and out of the ring. His hard work, dedication and love will be unbelievably missed. We would like to send our thoughts deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Holman.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call 988 in the US and 0800 689 5652 in the UK.

— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 6, 2024