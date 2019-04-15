wrestling / News

Andrade Moves to Raw, Defeats Finn Balor (Video, Pics)

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade Raw 4-15-19

– Andrade is the newest member of the Raw roster. The ex-Smackdown star jumped brands in the Superstar Shakeup and defeated Finn Balor in his first match. Pics and video from the match are below, which saw Zelina Vega get involved to help her client secure the win.

You can see the updated list of Superstar Shakeup roster moves here, and our live Raw coverage here.

