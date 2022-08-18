AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed

– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.

After that, El Idolo helped Lee up and then RUSH pushed Lee into a Hammerlock DDT, which unmasked him. The show ended as Omega and Matt Jackson ran back to the ring, and Tony Khan took to Twitter to promise video of the attack on Friday’s AEW Rampage. He wrote:

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite tonight! After the bell in our classic main event the @AEW World Trios Tournament opener with the return of @KennyOmegamanX, postmatch action unexpectedly got out of hand! We’ll have highlights of that aftermath this Friday on #AEWRampage!”

A little confused. I mean I get what went down at the end of the show here with Andrade Attacking & unmasking Dragon Lee, but it was shot very odd. Then Nick Jackson runs back to maybe help Dragon Lee & it just cuts. Hmm… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7s5aXB5H6m — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) August 18, 2022

– Billy Gunn reunited with The Acclaimed on tonight’s show after Gunn’s sons attacked him. Tonight’s episode saw Austin and Colten Gunn defeat the Varsity Blonds, after which Billy cut a promo talking about how proud he was of them. As they were embracing in the ring, Stokely Hathaway came out and caught Billy’s attention, allowing Austin to attack. Colten joined in and The Acclaimed came down to make the save, running the Gunn Club off. Billy and The Acclaimed looked at each other until Anthony Bowens asked Billy to “Scissor me,” and they did just that before embracing.

Billy Gunn turned on The Acclaimed alongside his sons back o9n the July 6th episode of Dynamite. The Gunn Club lost to The Acclaimed in a Dumpster Match on on the August 3rd Dynamite.

