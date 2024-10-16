WWE News: Andre Chase Makes Return On NXT, Lexis King Beats Oro Mensah In Gentleman’s Duel

– Andre Chase made his return to WWE TV on this week’s NXT, looking for revenge on Ridge Holland. Tuesday’s show saw Holland beat Riley Osborne once again in his quest to destroy Chase U, putting the underdog down after a tough fight.

After the match, Holland continued the attack and went for his Redeemer DDT on the commentary booth but Chase ran down to the ring and Holland went after him. Chase took Holland down and sent him to the floor, celebrating his return with Osborne and Thea Hail while Holland raged on the outside.

Chase has been off TV selling Holland’s attack on him last month.

– Lexis King defeated Oro Mensah in their Gentleman’s Duel on this week’s show. King and Mensah battled back and forth in the rules-heavy match, which included rules about breaking on the count of three and not throwing your opponent over the top rope, until King used the same bridge his father Brian Pillman did at WCW Superbrawl II to get the win: