Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 10.15.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and tonight NXT has its third week on The CW. This week’s show will see Wes Lee, Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page battle for a shot at Trick Williams’ NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc, while Stephanie Vaquer will makes her NXT in-ring debut against Wren Sinclair. Plus, Tony D’Angelo celebrates his NXT North American Championship victory while Lola Vice battles Nikkita Lyons in the latter’s return to the ring. And finally, Riley Osborne seeks revenge against Ridge Holland while Oro Mensah and Lexis King compete in a Gentlemen’s Duel. Sounds like an enjoyable little show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s children is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

A MILLION DOLLARS FROM NOW, I WON'T REMEMBER YOU!

* Vic and Booker T are on the stage to hype things up and run down the card, and are next to the NXT Wheel.

* We then get a recap of last week’s NXT with Stephanie Vaquer’s arrival, Jey Uso’s appearance, Bianca & Jade teaming with Kelani to beat Fatal Influence, Fraxiom retaining their titles, Je’Von Evans battling Randy Orton, and Tony D’Angelo beating Oba Femi for the North American Title.

* Tony D is in the ring and says he wanted to have a big celebration as the new NXT North American Champion. He wanted to celebrate with his family because he wouldn’t be champion without them. But he also wants to give a toast to Oba Femi, the longest-reigning NA Champion in history and the man who broke him. He says Oba is a machine but he needed to win by any means necessary. So he used Oba’s greatest weakness: pride. He says he baited Oba into thinking he broke the Don. But no, he had Oba where he wanted him and did the unthinkable by beating him.

Part of him wants to think this is over, but he’s been doing it a long time and it’s far from it. In the meantime, salut to Oba.

HERE COMES OBA! The former champion makes his way to the ring in a colorful shirt, stepping into the ring with the Family. Oba has a mic and says he can’t lie: Tony got him. He congratulates Tony and says it happened once, but won’t happen again. He says he’ll regain his title at Halloween Havoc and be the ruler of NXT. He goes to leave but stops and says one more thing: his little family will not be by his side to help him. Oba then spins the wheel: it lands on a Tables, Ladders and Scares match!

* Bryon Saxton asks Oro about his Gentlemen’s Duel and Oro asks about the rules, which Byron counts down. Oro says Lexis is pretending he’s not his father’s son and he beat Lexis at his own game.

Lexis walks in and says that’s disappointing to hear but tonight is different: it’s a wrestling match. He walks off and Oro says he isn’t buying it.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

Circle and lockup to start, Wren with a wristlock behind the back, revesred by Vaquer but Wren puts her on the mat. Headscissors by Vaquer, they counter each other and Vaquer with a bridge pin for two. Vaquer into the wristlock, she shoots for the leg and wraps it up on the mat into a submission, but Wren reverses into a Cattle Mutilation! She transitions into a shoulderlock, Vaquer fights to her feet and flips through before rolling Wren up for two.

Wren charges at Vaquer but gets ducked, kick to the gut. Vaquer drives her boot into Wren’s face in the corner and picks her up, Wren fights back, Vaquer shoots her into the ropes and plants her, stomp to the face and a legdrop. Headscissors, she flips around and DRIVES Wren face first into the mat several times! Pin attempt for a nearfall.

Vaquer has Wren up, Wren with a slap to the chest. Vaquer fires back and they trade shots! Wren ducks a shot and comes off the ropes, running Vaquer over and then hitting a diving bulldog. Double underhook suplex, Wren goes in and hits a clothesline in the corner. Vaquer ducks a charge and hits a BIG Dragon Screw! She charges in for double knees, then pulls Wren up — package backbreaker finishes it.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (4:40)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very good start for Vaquer in NXT. Wren got more offense than I expected but Vaquer still came out looking strong in victory by the end.

Core and Roxy attack Vaquer after the match and set her up — HERE COMES GIULIA! She lays out Cora and Roxy, but headbutt but Roxy with a shot from behind. Giulia into the ropes — she dropkicks both the heels! Vaquer and Giulia send Cora and Roxy to the outside.

Vaquer grabs the mic and issues the challenge for Halloween Havoc.

* Trick is backstage with Kelani Jordan and says they looked good last week with the titles raised. Kelani says Trick finds out who he faces at Halloween Havoc and he runs down his opponents, then promises this title run goes better than next week. He asks who Kelani is facing next and she says she’s letting Ava pick as Fatal Influence walk in the background. They’re going to pay Ava a visit.

Karmen and Brinley are backstage talking about Giulia and Stephanie teaming up when Ashante walks up and apologizes for costing them a match the other week, then hits on them. Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen walks up and Spears criticizes Ashante, then Brooks takes the rose and rips it. Mr. Stone walks in and says that they’ll handle it in Ava’s office, herding them off. Then Karmen recovers the remnants of the rose, looking sad.

Gentlemen’s Duel

Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

Circle and lock up, Oro escapes a headlock. Lexis with a waistlock but gets put on the mat, Lexis with a headscissors. Oro escapes but gets put right back on the mat with a headlock takedown, but Oro reverses.

They break and lock back up, Oro backs Lexis into the ropes and the ref calls for the break. Wristlock by Lexis, Oro kicks him and Lexis kicks him back. Stepover kick by Oro, he goes for a strike but Lexis is on the met and the ref stops him. Rollup by Lexis for two.

The two trade a couple of pins and Lexis picks Oro up, but Oro with a monkey flip. Lexis goes into the corner, slips but hits a crossbody for two. Oro with a big slap when they’re to their feet, Oro goes to springboard and Lexis trips him. Oro almost goes over the top to cause a DQ but Lexis saves him. Into the ropes, they come off with simultaneous crossbodies as we go to break.

We’re back and Lexis knocks Oro off the turnbuckles, hitting a senton for two. He hits a kneelift but Oro counters with a backdrop, then tripes Lexis before hitting a host of rapid-fire chops. Oro into the ropes, spinning headscissors and a cover for two-plus.

Clothesline for Oro misses, Lexis with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. He is frustrated and pulls Oro up, nailing a shot to the face. They trade blows back and forth, witching to Euro uppercuts and then elbows. Oro with a somersault heel kick to the face!

Oro up now, Lexis on the apron where he drives the shoulder into Oro’s gut. He goes up top but Oro with an enzuigiri! Oro on the apron, he springboards into a kick for a one, two, THR-no! Oro goes for a lariat but Lexis with a superkick, Lexis into the ropes and gets leveled with the lariat! Oro lies in wait — he charges for a spinning heel kick in the corner but Lexis moves! Coronation countered into an inside cradle for two. Lexis with a jackknife pin for two. Oro with a crucifix for two, Lexis bridges into a pin for three.

Winner: Lexis King (10:59)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Decent enough but it never got overly exciting and that ending was anticlimatic. Hopefully this ends their feud because it’s helped both guys a bit but it is now played out.

Lexis offers the handshake, Oro accepts it. Lexis raises a skeptical Oro’s hand.

* Cedric is with Je’Von and he says his match last week was bucket list stuff but he’s focusing on this week. Fraxiom walks in to congratulate them and Cedric is not happy about Fraxiom costing them a couple weeks ago. Wes Lee walks in and tells Je’Von to stay out of his way tonight. Je’Von says Wes is salty, and they go back and forth before they get split up.

* We get a reminder of Meta-Four interfering in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match on last week’s show and the challenge being sent to them by Damage CTRL.

* Lash and Jakara then talk in a vignette about Damage CTRL’s success but Lash says they’re about to swat them out of the sky. That match is set for next week, and Lash vows to eliminate them from the title picture before coming for the gold.

* We get a profile on Nikkita Lyons who says NXT has only gotten a taste of what she is. She says she’s had some setbacks but believes the bounceback is latter then the setback. The NXT women’s division is the best, but she’s untamed and ready to take over.

* NASCAR’s Cole Custer will be here next week. Okay.

Lola Vice vs. Nikkita Lyons

Circle to start, they trade kicks and spar a bit. Lola with a waistlock but gets thrown off. Lola with a couple big kicks before she taunts with a dance. Lola with a headlock, shot into the ropes and run over, and Nikkita’s turn to dance.

Wristlock by Nikkita, she goes into the ropes and Lola with short-arm knees. A third attempt is blocked and Lyons with a bodyslam and then another. Lola into the corner, Lyons goes in with shoulders to the gut. She picks Lola up for a backdrop, then charges into the corner but Lola dodges and Lyons hits the ringpost.

Lola jumps on Nikkita’s back for a sleeper and Lyons down to one knee. She stands back up and backs Lola into the corner, but Lola holds on. Nikkita does it again, then finally hits a sidewalk slam and gets two. Lyons goes for the kicks, but Lola tackles her down and lays in punches — which Nikkita reverses! Lola goes for the armbar but Nikkita escapes.

Nikkita takes over with strikes and knocks Lola down, but Lola comes back with hard kicks. She slides down Lyons’ back and kicks her into the corner, then backs up for the hip smash — she hits it! Kick to the back — here is Jaida parker on the apron! Lola kicks Parker, Lyons kicks her to the floor. The ref is distracted, Parker with a kick and she rolls Lola in for the Lion’s Roar for three.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons (4:50)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Good for a match under five minutes. Lyons needed the win and this allows Lola and Jaida to continue their feud so that’s all fine. Lyons looked solid back out there.

* Ava congratulates Vaquer on her win and says she’s excited by the Havoc match. Fatal Influence walk in and say that Vaquer and Giulia just get whatever they want and say they want a title match. Ava says two of Fatal Influence can take on Giulia and Vaquer next week with a potential title opportunity in the balance. They reluctantly agree.

* We get a reminder of Ridge attacking Riley last week, which led to this match.

Riley Obsorne vs. Ridge Holland

Riley attacks Ridge in the entrance and then dives on him! He rolls him in and the bell sounds. Spinning heel kicks send Ridge into the corner, Riley charges in with a clothesline. Bulldog but Ridge throws him off, Riley with a springboard crossbody for two.

Riley nails Ridge but gets shoved into the ropes, he goes for a crucifix but Ridge plants him with a Boss Man Slam. Riley slammed into the corner and hit with a short-arm clothesline. Ridge pulls him to the apron and slams him into hit, then hits a knee from the floor.

Ridge breaks the count and picks Riley up, putting him on the booth but Riley nails him and then leaps off into a Tornado DDT off the booth to the floor! Riley rolls Ridge in and goes up top — Ridge decks him. Ridge up to the second rope and trades shots with Riley, Riley grabbed into a belly to belly superplex!

Ridge is up now and grabs Riley, gutwrench powerbomb. Ridge doesn’t go for the pin; he grabs him for a knee lift and then goes for his DDT — he nails the Redeemer for three.

Winner: Ridge Holland (3:42)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Fine for a three and a half minute match. About what we expected.

Ridge continues the attack after the bell and throws Riley to the outside. Thea yells at Ridge, who pulls the top off the booth and clears it off. He pulls Riley onto the booth and picks him up —

ANDRE CHASE IS HERE! Ridge into the ring and Chase runs him over multiple times! Clothesline over the top! Officials are out to separate them and Ridge is livid.

* We go back to last week before the live show, as Sol Ruca beat Wendy Choo and Tatum Paxley prevented a post-match attack.

* Byron interviews Tatum, who is playing with her dolls. Tatum says she never forgets and Wendy didn’t forget when she pretended to be her friend and played with her DOLLS! only to stab her in the back. But Tatum didn’t forget.

Jaida grabs Byron for an interview and talks about Lola, and Tatum isn’t happy. Jaida says she doesn’t doubt that Tatum can handle Wendy, but as for her, she doesn’t play.

Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Brooks Jensen

Lockup to start, Jensen backs Ashante into the ropes and manhandles him for a four-count. Ashante battles Jensen back and hits a big clothesline out of the corner, then another to put him down for a one-count. Jensen grabs Ashante for a flapjack into the ropes, and bates on him on the mat. Elbow to the head of Ashante, bodyslam but Ashante slides off after a thumb to the eye.

Ashante with shots to the head of Brooks, he gets a shot to the throat. Jensen with an elbow to the face and a cover gets one. Jensen with a crossface as Spears looks on, he knocks Ashante down and boot chokes him.

Ashante battles back but gets an axehandle blow to the back. Ashante into the ropes, Ashante grabs on and pulls the ropes down to sent Brooks to the outside. Dropkick through the ropes, Ashante gets Jensen back in but Brooks with a throat thrust. He comes off the ropes but is caught with a drop toe-hold.

Both men down as Karmen Petrovic is out here and takes a kick at Spears before depositing the rose petals on the apron. Ashante distracted but he manages to beat Brooks down in the corner. He runs in for a leveraged dropkick, then goes up top — Spears crotches him on the ropes and Brooks with a DDT off the top for three.

Winner: Brooks Jensen (4:40)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Not much to the match, but this was about the angle more than anything. Not bad, but very forgettable on the whole.

* Je’Von Evans, Wes Lee and Ethan Page all separately WALK backstage.

* Delta is getting closer to her NXT debut, and this time she smashes the NXT logo.

* Lexis walks up to the NQCC and says he got the huge win and gives Wren condolences on her loss after thanking Charlie Dempsey. He walks by the Family and they talk about Tony’s match at Havoc. Luca wants to face Oba next week, and Tony says he’ll get it done.

Set For Next Week:

– IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence

NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page

Evans with a SUPERKICK to Lee right off the top! Page batters Evans and sends him into the ropes but he bounces off for a roll-up, broken up by Lee for a roll-up, broken up by Page. Evans goes for a roll-up on Page, Lee kicks Page into a two-count. Evans with a two-count on Lee but it gets broken up and Evans takes over! Big dropkick to Page, but Lee with a dropkick of his own to Evans.

Lee stomps on Evans and charges at Page but gets put on the apron. Page catches Evans and hits a fallaway slam into Lee, knocking him off the apron, and covers Je’Von after a charging big boot for two. Page with a backbreaker to Evans, then grabs him for an Ego’s Edge but Je’Von escapes into a Sliced Bread, cover but Lee over the top to break it up with a senton. Lee gets a two-count.

Lee nails Evans and stops at his head, beating him down with mounted punches now. He grabs Evans in a wristlock, but Evans with a shot to the head. BIG slap to the side of Lee’s head, Lee fires back as Ethan Page watches with glee. Evans catches Lee’s foot an throws it INTO Page, and they knock Ethan out to the floor!

Evans and Lee trade shots, Lee takes over and sends Evans into the ropes — Page trips him, and Lee with a dropkick to Page through the ropes! He goes for a Tornado DDT but Page catches him and then slams him onto the booth! Page mugs — and Je’Von DIVES onto Page on the table! We’re off the break!

We’re back as Je’Von dives at Ethan and Wes in the corner but they both move and Evans hits the turnbuckle hard. All three men down, Evans and Lee up first and they square off to trade shots. Double clothesline — and Ethan Page is standing! Page stomps on Lee and then Evans, grabs Evans and bodyslams him onto Lee. He grabs Evans and front suplexes him onto Lee, then throws Lee into the ringpost shoulder-first.

Mounted punches to Evans from Page, who pulls him up into a powerslam. Cover for a nearfall but Lee with a dive to break it up. Lee with punches to Page on their knees, Lee up and swings but Evans blocks the punch. Evans ducks a shot and nails Evans, Lee with a DDT to Evans and kick Page in one motion, nearfall on Page!

Evans and Lee now teeing off on each other with punches and kicks, Page joins in! Triple high kicks leaves all three down! They’re slow to get up, but Page gets on the top and Lee manages to cut him off. He climbs up but gets headbutted down — Evans leaps in for a Spanish Fly on Page! Diving twisting kick to Lee, cover gets one, two, thre-NO! Evans is shocked!

Evans grabs Page but Lee is up too and Page shoves Evans into Lee, then kicks him in the head. Ego’s Edge but Evans counters with a rana. Lee with a Meteora — Evans off the top for a dive! One, two, three-NO! Evans climbs back up — Page nails him in the back! Ego’s Edge — Lee with a kick to block it! Lee goes for a back suplex and Page in as well, powerbomb to Lee! Evans superkicks Page out of the ring and goes up top — twisting splash! He covers — Page breaks it up and steals the pin!

Winner: Ethan Page (15:27)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Stellar match here, with all three guys delivering. Honestly, I would have liked to see Lee get the win rather than redo Page vs. Trick, but I also see the vision and I’m not mad at it. Page stealing the pin was perfectly done and yeah, just great stuff all around.

Page says to cut the music and says he’s not going anywhere. If he has air in his lungs, the title is his. So let’s spin this wheel! Trick is out there and Page spins — a Devil’s Playground match! Trick says he isn’t scared and holds the title up — Page NAILS him with a stage light! He poses with the title over Trick.

And with that, we’re done for the night!