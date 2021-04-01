Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced for April 9 Edition of SmackDown on FOX

– The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be returning this year. However, it will not take place at WrestleMania 37. Instead, the event will be held on next week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX a day before Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Adam Pearce, WWE, and FOX Sports made the announcement earlier today.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal debuted at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. It had been an annual occurrence up until 2019. It was not held at last year’s WrestleMania 36 due to the pandemic.

WWE also announced the following competitors for the battle royal: Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Humberto Carrillo, King Corbin, Lince Dorado, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik of the Viking Raiders, Kalisto, Mace, Gran Metalik, Buddy Murphy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Jaxon Ryker, Slapjack, Akira Tozawa, T-Bar, Tucker and Jey Uso.

SmackDown featuring the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will air on Friday, April 9 on the FOX Network.

BREAKING NEWS:

Per @ScrapDaddyAP, next week we'll see a special #WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX with the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal', a Fatal 4-Way for the SmackDown Tag Titles, and we'll hear from @WWERomanReigns, @EdgeRatedR, & @WWEDanielBryan! pic.twitter.com/yYWM556N5E — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021