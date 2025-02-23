wrestling / News

Angel Garza & Wife Announce Birth Of Second Child

February 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angel Garza and his wife have welcomed their second child into the world. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Saturday to announce the birth of his daughter Alia Atenea, as you can see below.

Garza noted they they were expecting back in August. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!

