Angel Garza & Wife Announce Birth Of Second Child
February 23, 2025 | Posted by
Angel Garza and his wife have welcomed their second child into the world. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Saturday to announce the birth of his daughter Alia Atenea, as you can see below.
Garza noted they they were expecting back in August. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!
Family keeps growing❤️🔥 Alia Atenea❤️🔥 Welcome to our family 😍 pic.twitter.com/6ZKj4KUHAB
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) February 22, 2025