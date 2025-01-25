wrestling / News
Angelico Says His Knee Is Almost Completely Healed
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, ROH wrestler Angelico has been out of action due to a knee injury and hasn’t wrestled since November. In a post on Twitter, he said that his knee is almost completely healed.
He wrote: “Kneehab is almost complete. It’s time for @AEW and @ringofhonor to get its vibe back.”
Kneehab is almost complete. It’s time for @AEW and @ringofhonor to get its vibe back. pic.twitter.com/2DDmISgWvh
— ANGELICO (@Angelico_AEW) January 25, 2025
