Angelico Says His Knee Is Almost Completely Healed

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Angelico ROH TV 8-22-24 Image Credit: ROH

As previously reported, ROH wrestler Angelico has been out of action due to a knee injury and hasn’t wrestled since November. In a post on Twitter, he said that his knee is almost completely healed.

He wrote: “Kneehab is almost complete. It’s time for @AEW and @ringofhonor to get its vibe back.

