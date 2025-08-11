wrestling / News
Angelico Reportedly Working As A Producer For AEW
August 11, 2025 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Angelico, who was one of the first names to be on AEW’s roster, is now working as a producer and coach for the company. He’s been in the position all year, although it’s unknown when he started. He recently produced the Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose match on Collision last Saturday.
Angelico has appeared regularly on Ring of Honor TV, teaming with fellow producer and agent Serpentico.
