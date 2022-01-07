Angelo Dawkins On Possible Singles Run For Street Profits, Montez Ford Having Potential To Become WWE Champion

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins discussed what he thinks of NXT 2.0, Montez Ford having the potential to become WWE Champion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Angelo Dawkins on coaches that helped him at the WWE Performance Center: “I definitely have to start off with my very first coach, Coach Norman Smiley. He was definitely my first coach. He was the one that was always in my ear guiding me along since my first day. He was just trying to help me out from day one. Robbie Brookside is another coach who helped me out, but more towards when we moved to Orlando. I have to go with Coach Bloom of course, who’s always been pushing me. He’s another person who felt I was very laid back and he wanted to get me to branch out a little bit more. Scottie 2 Hotty, who’s not coaching anymore, but he was a big part in the whole beginning of The Street Profits, getting us to get out of our shells a little bit more. Coach Terry Taylor, just trying to get that fire out of me. Him, Bloom, Norman, Robbie, Scottie, anytime we were working on comebacks, all I hear is their voices in my head when I’m running a hot tag.”

On what he thinks of NXT 2.0: “I like it. Don’t get me wrong, I was rooting for the OGs – Tommaso, Johnny, LA Knight. Me and LA Knight go way back. I was rooting for them, but it was cool to see the 2.0 guys doing work. Melo, Trick, Bron Breakker. I’m a big fan of The Creed Brothers, Roddy, and Malcolm. I’m all for it. MSK, another tag team that’s really good. The new blood gets to step up and show what they can do in a short span of time. They have a crazy opportunity now. Back when I started, it took a little while to even get your first match under your belt. Now, it’s basically new talent will come in, they’re throwing them out there, and they say ‘Show me what you can do.’ They’ve been delivering, so I’m proud of each and every one of them.”

On a possible singles run for the Street Profits and Montez Ford having the potential to become WWE Champion: “Yeah, that’d be cool. We haven’t really honestly discussed that. But if it ever happens, that’s what we would hope to happen. We’d still be boys while we watch each other flourish. I think Tez has the potential to be one of the best. He does have [The] Rock vibes. I agree with everybody that says that he has the potential to hold THE title. So I hope I’m there to support him, and I’ll be right there with him. That’s my brother for life. And he’ll be there for me as well If the opportunity ever went that way. If it does happen, hopefully, we kind of do what the New Day does and still be cool with each other. Still be a unit just in case somebody tries to be funny and try to jump up on one of us. We’ve got to handle business. But yeah, that would be great.”

