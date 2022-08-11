Another Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence

PWInsider reports that an Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship match has been added to tomorrow night’s Emergence PPV. Brian Myers will defend against Bhupinder Gujjar. The show happens at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, airing on FITE TV and Impact+. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim

* Impact X Division Championship: Mike Bailey OR Rocky Romero (c) vs. Jack Evans

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* Honor No More vs. Bullet Club (if Honor No More loses, they must disband)

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus

* Violent By Design vs. KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin

* Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar