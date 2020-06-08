wrestling / News
Anthem Media to Launch VOD Channels For Impact, AXS This Fall
Anthem Media is set to launch channels for Impact, AXS TV and Fight Network on VOD platform Glewed TV this fall. The company announced on Monday that they’ve come to an agreement to launch AVOD (advertising-supported Video on Demand) channels for AXS TV, Fight Network, and Impact on Glewed, with the channels set to debut in Q3.
AVOD is the term used to describe channels like DailyMotion and YouTube, where ads are used to generate revenue as opposed to subscription prices like Netflix and Disney+ (SVOD) or purchases like Vudu or iTunes (TVOD).
The announcement describes the Impact channel as one that will “[put] the spotlight on more than 1,000 hours of original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles, as well as IMPACT Wrestling’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, high-flying X-Division stars Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose and fan-favorites Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division which includes reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and Kylie Rae, among others.”
The full announmcement is below:
Anthem Launches VOD Content for AXS, Fight Network & IMPACT Wrestling on GLEWED TV in Fall 2020
Los Angeles, CA (June 8, 2020) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, announced today an agreement to launch AVOD content for three of its most popular properties—AXS TV, Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling—on the leading video-on-demand (VOD) platform Glewed TV. The streaming channels are slated to debut in Q3.
Glewed TV is the top VOD discovery, live distribution, and monetization management platform for original and professionally produced video content. Founded by a seasoned team of accomplished creators and technologists, Glewed TV delivers free access to premium on-demand content across all platforms—giving users unprecedented access to more than 10,000 hours of programming ranging from blockbuster hits, fan-favorite series, sports, DIY, and travel, to comedy, documentaries, education and more.
AXS TV is the premier television channel and digital media company specializing in music content, powered by an extensive roster of unforgettable performances, acclaimed documentaries, candid profiles, and more. AXS TV’s lineup includes extensive coverage of concert events such as Farm Aid and CMA Fest, and original programs such as the celebrity sit-down series The Big Interview With Dan Rather, all-star jam series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, and fan-favorite countdown series The Top Ten Revealed. The Network is also home to the award-winning series Live From Daryl’s House, starring Daryl Hall, and delivers unparalleled combat sports content with IMPACT Wrestling and MMA action.
Fight Network is the world’s premier destination for 24/7 combat sports coverage, boasting more than 300 hours of live fights from top promoters across the globe. Additionally, Fight Network puts the spotlight on a slate of critically acclaimed original programs including Retrospective, Diary, In 60, and After The Fight as well as an impressive roster of classic fights and compilations, and weekly series such as Boxing World Weekly, Total Combat and IMPACT Wrestling—one of the most popular professional wrestling promotions in the world.
Commenting on this news, Glewed TV’s Chief Marketing Officer, Melody Wolff stated, “As more and more people are cutting the cord, we continue to be hyper-dedicated to providing our viewers with the best content available. We are excited to be working with Anthem to meet the market demand created by music and sports fans.”
The IMPACT Wrestling Channel puts the spotlight on more than 1,000 hours of original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles, as well as IMPACT Wrestling’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, high-flying X-Division stars Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose and fan-favorites Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division which includes reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and Kylie Rae, among others.
“Anthem is committed to making our high-quality content available to as many people as possible, and this agreement with Glewed TV is a reflection of that,” said Chad Midgley, SVP of Content Syndication for Anthem. “We are proud to launch three of our most popular platforms—AXS TV, Fight Network, and IMPACT Wrestling—as streaming channels on one of the leading VOD services in the world, providing Glewed TV users with a diverse selection of exclusive programming that they simply cannot find anywhere else.”
