Anthem Media to Launch VOD Channels For Impact, AXS This Fall

Anthem Media is set to launch channels for Impact, AXS TV and Fight Network on VOD platform Glewed TV this fall. The company announced on Monday that they’ve come to an agreement to launch AVOD (advertising-supported Video on Demand) channels for AXS TV, Fight Network, and Impact on Glewed, with the channels set to debut in Q3.

AVOD is the term used to describe channels like DailyMotion and YouTube, where ads are used to generate revenue as opposed to subscription prices like Netflix and Disney+ (SVOD) or purchases like Vudu or iTunes (TVOD).

The announcement describes the Impact channel as one that will “[put] the spotlight on more than 1,000 hours of original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles, as well as IMPACT Wrestling’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, high-flying X-Division stars Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose and fan-favorites Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, as well as the hard-hitting Knockouts Division which includes reigning Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and Kylie Rae, among others.”

