Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed’s Connection With Fans, the True Meaning Of Scissoring

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are fan favorites in AEW, and Bowens recently weighed in on their connection with the AEW fanbase. Bowens spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the Acclaimed’s connection to the AEW fanbase: “I still haven’t really processed it. Stepping back from crazy Anthony Bowens right now, truly, I haven’t processed it. I’m just grateful and thankful that we’ve been able to build a connection with the audience to the point where they go crazy, and all everybody wants to do, anywhere I go, is scissor. Everybody wants to scissor. That personal connection means even more to us than just being able to go out there and wrestle because we can wrestle anywhere. We wrestled on the Indies for ten years in front of everybody – well, some people, but then you get to this magnitude, and you see how you’re affecting people positively. It’s incredible.”

On the meaning of scissoring: “Don’t ever look at Urban Dictionary. Scissoring is solely a sign of friendship. You can do it with your mom, your dad, your grandma, your brother, and your friend. Scissor everybody that you can and let them know that you are a true friend and that you love The Acclaimed.”