Anthony Bowens Discusses His Surprise During The Acclaimed’s All Out Match

In a recent interview with Screen Rant Plus, The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens recalled how his team made a massive — and unexpected — splash at All Out this past September when they took on the then-AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory (per Wrestling Inc). Bowens discussed the scope of the opportunity that fight encompassed for The Acclaimed and the surprise at the ultimate reactions from teh fanbase that formed the foundations of their current standing. You can read a few highlights from Bowens and watch the full interview below.

On how The Acclaimed was viewed before their appearance at All Out: “It was a very, very wild time. Going into All Out, Max and I knew we had a big opportunity to go out there and really show what we can do, especially on our biggest pay-per-view of the year, at All Out in Chicago. [Many] people were like, ‘Well, why is this match even on the card? Blah, blah, blah, complaining about things. And we knew once we got out there that we were going to do something special.”

On his shock at the crowd response to the match performance: “Did we know it would get as crazy as it did? No. Honestly, no. We got out there, and they started singing, ‘Oh, scissor me, Daddy,’ for the first time. And I think there’s even a point in the match where I’m trying to wrestle Swerve down to the mat, and the both of us, momentarily, our differences dissipated, and we looked up and went, ‘What the hell is happening?'”