Anthony Bowens & Jose Canseco Trade Shots On Twitter Ahead Of Home Run Derby

Anthony Bowens is set to compete in the Going Yard Home Run Derby next weekend, and he found himself in a Twitter feud with slugger Jose Canseco ahead of the competition. Bowens and Canseco will both be part of the Derby on October 5th, and the two went back and forth on the platform after Bowens suggested that he’ll be winning the whole thing.

Bowens wrote in response to Going Yard asking which slugger would win the Derby:

“I think these 4 just need to sit back in their rocking chairs and watch The Scissor King win the whole Home Run Derby”

Canseco then asked what “Scissor King” means and said it sounded “gross,” to which the AEW star replied:

“It means having 80,000 people scream your catchphrase at the biggest SCISSOR PARTY on earth at Wembley Stadium you bitch”

Canseco responded:

“”Your not an athlete, your an actor. You’ll be right back in your spandex after October 5th.”

Bowens finished off with:

“You’re* ..I guess your brain is just as small as your balls”

So yeah, that happened.

