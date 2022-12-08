Anthony Bowens On The Origins of ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass,’ Seeing It Go Viral Online

Anthony Bowens coined the Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me Daddy Ass” catchphrase, and he recently discussed how it came about and more. Bowens was a guest on Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend and talked about the catchphrase, noting that he didn’t run it by anyone and talking about how it went viral online. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On how the phrase came about: “I was in the wheelchair at the time, we were in a faction with the Gunn Club, their father used to be Mr. Ass, I branded him Daddy Ass, the sons are the Ass Boys, at least that’s how we made fun of them. Since our dynamic was a big brother-little brother thing, we liked each other, kind of, we would always poke fun at them. After Max’s rap, I would get the crowd to say, ‘Let me hear you say Ass Boys.’ I didn’t have a close to it, it would always just awkwardly end. Before one of the entrances, before we were about to go live, I was sitting in the wheelchair and I was giggling to myself, ‘What if I screamed scissor me Daddy Ass!’ It made me laugh. I didn’t have time to run it, I wouldn’t run it by anybody anyway, even though I probably should. We went out there, did the Ass Boys thing, I screamed ‘Scissor me Daddy Ass’ at the top of my lungs, he gave me the scissor handshake, we came back, nobody said anything to me.”

On the reaction to the phrase: “I went on Twitter, saw it was trending. The next week, there were signs for it. I was like, ‘We have to keep doing this every week.’ That became my close, and it turned into this crazy thing that where at first they didn’t want to give us the shirt because they wouldn’t clear it. Putting ’scissor me Daddy Ass,’ for Time Warner, standards and practices, it’s a hard thing to put on a t-shirt apparently, but I kept fighting for it because I knew there was a growing want for it and a growing desire for me to keep yelling for it and scissor this wrestling legend every week. It came out and is the number one selling t-shirt of 2022.”