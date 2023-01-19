Anthony Bowens Suggested Chuck Palumbo For Billy Gunn’s Birthday Bash Segment

AEW had Billy Gunn’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash on Dynamite back in November, and Anthony Bowens says that he wanted Chuck Palumbo to be a suprise guest. Palumbo was famously part of a tag team in WWE as Billy & Chuck, and Bowens talked about having a lot of ideas that didn’t get used during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On having other ideas for the segment: “The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash celebration, I thought it would be a fun idea, and I did put it together. What you saw, people enjoyed, but it was maybe 30 or 40 percent of what I had originally planned.”

On planning to have Chuck Palumbo as a surprise guest: “He was going to be my birthday gift to Billy. I thought the irony of me reuniting Billy & Chuck would be perfect for this birthday bash, but he wasn’t available last minute.”

On why most of the content wasn’t used: “Everything that we had really thought about that would have been cool, ended up not being available, so we just had to pivot. Here’s this trophy, adopt us, so we are Billy Gunn’s adopted children now. Just know, that segment was going to be absolutely insane if it had been the way we had planned it.”