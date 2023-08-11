Anthony Bowens Reveals He Almost Went To WWE Instead of AEW

In an interview with Chrissy Chaos (via Wrestling Inc), Anthony Bowens revealed that he actually agreed to go to WWE before eventually signing with AEW instead. Bowens is now a former AEW tag team champion and part of one of the company’s most popular acts, The Acclaimed.

He said: “We weren’t there for the very first couple of months, weren’t there for the ground floor, but we are the foundation of AEW and it could have been the other way around. I found myself in a position where I was lucky enough to be able to choose, whether I went to WWE or AEW. Actually, I said yes to WWE, and then Tony [Khan] found out and flew me down there. That’s when I met Max, my tag team partner, Max Caster, for the first time and he was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got this idea for […] or I got this idea for you to be The Acclaimed,’ and I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I don’t know what it is, but cool, that’s really awesome. We went out, we wrestled that night, and then he came back and he was like, ‘Here’s your contracts’ and I signed it right away.“