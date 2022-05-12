Anthony Greene on His Work in AEW, Interactions With Tony Khan

– Speaking to XeniaDidThat, wrestler Anthony Greene discussed working in AEW, his interactions in Tony Khan, if he’d be open to returning to WWE, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Anthony Greene on Tony Khan: “I don’t really think much about the crowd. I can tell you straight up that Tony Khan said he followed my work, both in 205 Live and then he watches independent wrestling, religiously. The guy doesn’t stop watching wrestling, including his own show, I don’t know how he has the time to do it. He was a fan of my work beforehand, so I think that played a little bit of a role in the opportunities I was given. I’m sure it only helps that the crowd also gave me a positive reception when I came out.”

Greene on if he’d be open to returning to WWE: “The ‘never say never’ mentality in wrestling is like the truest thing. You’ve heard of wrestlers getting screwed over by wrestling organizations and they always end up coming back. You meet the same people going up that you do coming down and I never want to burn a bridge with somebody or talk ill of somebody else because I never know when I’m gonna have to beg them for a job again [laughs]. That’s anywhere, not just WWE in particular.”

Anthony Greene on his goals: “For me in particular, the goal is…I always wanted to go to WWE, as a kid, and I got to do that. I always wanted to go to Japan, that’s something that I haven’t done, that I dream to do. With whom, it doesn’t matter if it’s New Japan, All Japan, NOAH, there are so many options, it doesn’t matter what in particular. Lastly, just continue to make a living in wrestling. if that means signing a major contract with another company or just do this independently and really hustle to make it work. For me personally, that’s the goal.”

Greene was released by WWE in June 2021.