Anthony Henry Recalls Eddie Kingston Pushing Hard To Get Him Hired in AEW

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Anthony Henry spoke about how he got hired in AEW, noting it was Eddie Kingston who pushed for it to happen. Henry debuted for AEW in 2021, a few days after his non-compete clause from WWE expired.

He said: “I got the chance to wrestle Eddie Kingston, who I wrestled in Evolve and we were good friends with. That was another lucky situation where, again, locker room rapport, right? He went out of his way to make sure and try to get me a job. He could have eaten me up because he was a star, but he did not do that, instead he gave me 80% of the match, sold for me, and Tony was very happy with it I think. From there, I’ve been here since. Crazy how things work out but it was literally the day of my non-compete being up.”