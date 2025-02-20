Anthony Henry & JD Drake Comment On Hiatus From the Ring, Say They Miss Wrestling

Anthony Henry & JD Drake are currently away from the ring, and they recently gave an update noting that they miss pro wrestling. The two have been away from the ring for a few months, with Henry out due to a torn bicep in October and Drake not having competed since November. Henry posted to Twitter with a pic of the two that showed Drake’s ankle wrapped, writing:

“I guess we are doing fine, but we miss professional wrestling terribly.”

Drake replied to the post to write, “Couldn’t have said it better myself.”

No word as of yet on when either man may be back in the ring. On behalf of 411, our best to the two for quick and full recoveries.