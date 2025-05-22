wrestling / News

Anthony Henry Announces the Workhorsemen Are Cleared To Wrestle

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Anthony Henry JD Drake Workhorsemen Image Credit: ROH

In a post on Twitter, Anthony Henry announced that the Workhorsemen, his team with JD Drake, are now cleared to wrestle.

He wrote: “It’s been a long year, but the workhorsemen are both 100% officially cleared to return to the ring. Let us rejoice! #workhorsemen

