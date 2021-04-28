Anthony Ogogo Files Trademark On His Wrestling Nickname

Fightful reports that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname, for wrestling purposes. The trademark is for:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, boxing, and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, boxing, and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling, boxing, and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling, boxing, and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20190000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190000