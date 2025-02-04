Apollo Crews Confirms Injury, Undergoes Surgery for Torn Pec

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Apollo Crews suffered an injury during his match against Johnny Gargano on WWE SmackDown last month. In a post on his Instagram account earlier today, Crews confirmed the injury and that he’s undergoing surgery today after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. You can see his post below. He wrote the following in the caption:

“Heading into surgery today. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset. 👊🏿 And enjoy my clean shave! It has been a while since I have seen this baby face!”

Apollo Crews was drafted to the SmackDown roster during last year’s WWE Draft. He beat Gargano in his last match on SmackDown on January 24, where he suffered the injury.