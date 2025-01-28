– During last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Apollo Crews picked up a huge win over WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that Crews was injured during the matchup.

The full details of the injury are unknown. Crews may have been hurt during the Backcracker spot. Alvarez stated, “Apollo Crews, I checked on that one, he is also hurt. I don’t have an update yet, but it was exactly what I talked about last night. He took the Backcracker, and I don’t know if it’s his pec, or his shoulder, or what but he’s hurt.” He continued, “So he was injured in that match and what it is we don’t know yet.”

Crews is a former WWE United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. He was drafted to the SmackDown roster last year during the 2024 WWE Draft.