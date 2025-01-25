Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.24.25  

Well everyone, we’re getting closer to the Royal Rumble and you might have noticed that none of the women have been declaring their entry into that event. We’re still doing 3 hours on Smackdown, probably until after WrestleMania, so there’s plenty of time for some of them to make noise about joining that match. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are still feuding but their extra match stipulations wont be made official/public until Saturday Night’s Main Event, though it’s possible Nick Aldis will at least hint at what the new addendum might be. If it’s a no contact thing then only getting one week out of it seems like a waste. Solo Sikoa is in an odd spot, it feels like there’s disconnect between his acting and what the story is trying to tell us now that he’s fallen to Roman Reigns, last week he just walked out without talking (don’t get me wrong, I’m supremely grateful for that) leaving the real star of this thing in Jacob Fatu to cut a promo promising move violence. Fatu really needs to take out Solo at some point relatively soon, doesn’t need to be tonight but fairly soon. Speaking of that group, LA Knight battles Tama Tonga but one can easily imagine Fatu and Braun Strowman getting involved in some capacity. Shinsuke Nakamura is looking for a new challenger to the US title, Tiffany Stratton looks like she’ll need someone else to step up after she bested Bayley cleanly last week, The Wyatt Sicks are technically part of Smackdown but who knows when they’ll actually show up. Mostly we’re still finalizing things for the Rumble so let’s get to the action.

We’re in Austin, Texas tonight and Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett talk to us to start as we see some wrestlers arriving at the venue.

Tess is in the ring and brings out WWE champion Cody Rhodes for an interview. Cody soaks in cheers as Tess brings up that Austin is the home town of the late Dusty Rhodes, then he’s asked about handing over the belt ahead of the title match. He says Shawn Michaels is perfect to try and handle himself and Kevin Owens, they’ve put the future of WWE in the hands of HBK so Cody trusts him as well. It’s the time of year when everyone talks about main eventing WrestleMania, well Cody knows he’ll get that if he keeps the title. Last time at Saturday Night’s Main Event Cody took a Package Piledriver, Cody then gets the crowd to boo Kevin Owens and brings up how Owens has a mixed reputation throughout the years in wrestling but knows Owens is a genius in the ring but it hurts because Owens always takes the easy way out when faced with a tough situation. But that makes the ladder match perfect, there’s no referee to stop them, miss a 3 count, or throw the match out. It’s all about finding the grit to pull down this title and leave as WWE champion. Asked about being face to face tomorrow and potentially giving Owens a message Cody thinks then says he’d admit maybe he smiles and shakes hands because he’s trying to be a good guy, but that doesn’t mean that if you press the right button that he can beat guys like Gunther or Roman Reigns, and he might be the grandson of a plumber he’s also a student of Randy Orton and he learned how to be mean. At the Rumble they’re going to fight, and he wishes Owens good luck. Not the strongest Cody promo ever but a good one overall.

In the back DIY find Pretty Deadly, Pretty Deadly want to know the game plan but DIY have their own issues. Johnny Gargano has a match with Apollo Crews and has to get ready for it. Pretty Deadly isn’t feeling the reciprocity in their deal. Tommaso Ciampa tells them to handle their business, they say they will against the Guns then DIY walk off. Pretty Deadly do not seem happy as they walk, but they find Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar just smirks at them and lets them pass.

To the ring, and here come the Motor City Machine Guns. They’ll take on Pretty Deadly after this break.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Sabin and Prince start, they tie up then Prince with some corner work but Sabin fights back with arm drags but Prince avoids a sweep and kicks Sabin in the head. Shelley tags in and Prince takes double elbows then an enziguri and gamen giri at the same time. Prince fights Shelly off with a slam and tags in Wilson. Shelley with punches to Wilson then Sabin tags in, double shoulder block to Wilson then a double flapjack for a 2 count. Prince cheap shots Sabin and then Wilson knocks him out the ring. Tag to Prince and he and Wilson ram Sabin into the ring post then the barricade, Shelley shows up and attacks them to drive them off as we go picture in picture.

Shelley helps Sabin regain his feet but Prince comes over to send Sabin back into the ring. Some headlock punches from Prince as he keeps Sabin down, then he tags in Wilson. Hip toss from Wilson then he goes to a rest hold. Sabin breaks free with a jawbreaker but Wilson comes off the ropes with a clothesline, then he tags out. Bit of a keylock from Prince, then Wilson tags back in and hits a running uppercut in the corner. Wilson is still in control as we rejoin the broadcast. Corner uppercuts from Prince after he tags in, then he tags Wilson back in. Sabin starts fighting back and tosses Prince then clobbers Wilson with a running enziguri. Both men tag out and Shelley gets to run wild on Prince. DDT and Flatliner at the same time put both Prince and Wilson down then they’re sent out of the ring and Shelley tags out then hits a baseball slide and sets up Sabin for a suicide dive. Back into the ring now Shelley tags back in, but Prince shoves Shelley into the ropes to off balance Sabin on the top. Wilson tags in and Shelley takes an assisted Codebreaker. Prince tags back in, and he and Wilson hit an assisted diving bulldog for a near fall. Wilson tags back in but Sabin breaks up Spilt Milk with a dropkick to Prince. Blind tag to Sabin and Wilson takes the usual rapid fire offense from Sabin and Shelley. Shelley tags in, Skull and Bones connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Motor City Machine Guns won in 9:51

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Just enough better than average to warrant 3 stars, this was partially about rehabbing Pretty Deadly as even in defeat they got to remind everyone that they can go in the ring and aren’t just here for comedy spots.

We see Nick Aldis in the back, he talks with The Miz. Miz asks if he’s here to pop a rating, Aldis says he’s here on Smackdown now permanently. Oh. . . joy. Miz is about as thrilled by this as I am. Miz doesn’t want to be here with the Wyatts, Aldis says Miz might need to make new friends as Miz thinks Kross is responsible for this.

Commentary remind us of a few upcoming matches tonight and we head to break.

Post break we get a hype video for Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu on Saturday, boy that should be a wild violent brawl but Fatu should win it.

We get Kevin Owens walking up to commentary and asking for an interview. He yells at Tessitore over not interviewing him but interviewing Cody. Owens rants a bit and asks why everyone wants to be friends with Cody when all Cody does is betray people. Well at the Rumble he’s going to prove he’s the rightful WWE champion. Matthew McConaughey is seated behind commentary and he and Owens jaw jack for a bit but then Jimmy Uso’s music hits. Jimmy’s got a mic and stalks to the ring, Owens asks what this is and what Jimmy wants. Jimmy says he’s here because Owens talks too damn much, well someone wants to be on Botchamania, then clobbers Owens and lays him out with a superkick. Owens escapes then Jimmy asks where he’s running, and asks to keep things weird in Austin with a match against Owens tonight.

In the back we see Chelsea Green and Piper Niven walk, they’ll be in tag team action after this break.

Post break we get confirmation of Jimmy vs. Owens for later tonight.

Aldis in the back talks with Carmelo Hayes, Hayes wanted a rematch with Jimmy but Aldis moves that to next week. But instead Hayes can welcome the newest Smackdown roster member, Hayes wants to meet the guy first and Aldis tells him to hang out here and he’ll be along shortly.

To the ring and here come Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, they’re followed by Michin and B-Fab.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Michin and B-Fab vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Michin and Piper start us off and Michin unloads with chops then a back kick but Piper blocks a tag attempt. Heel kick from Michin then Green tags in and Michin yanks her into the ring then threatens Eat Defeat but Green gets free. Another chop from Michin then she tries a cannonball senton but Piper distracts her long enough for Green to avoid it. Some kicks from Green then a suplex. Michin kicks back, Green tags out then Michin eventually is able to tag out after avoiding an elbow drop. Green and B-Fab are both tagged in, the crowd is super quiet for B-Fab. Corner wheel kick then a boot, and sort of a float over DDT but Piper breaks up the pin with an elbow drop but she squashed both women. Michin tags in before B-Fab eats a Black Hole Slam. Dropkick to Piper but Green tries Unpretty Her only for Michin to counter in Eat Defeat on Green and get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Michin and B-Fab won in 3:26

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: How B-Fab is the member of Hit Row still here is baffling, feels like they released that group in order of most talented to least. Anyway B-Fab is still clearly a work in progress, but hopefully she’ll improve. We’re bordering on diminishing returns for Green and Michin but they’ll get one more title match out of them before this gets a bit too old.

In the back Hayes is still muttering as Aldis welcomes to Smackdown Damian Priest. Priest is happy to take out Hayes tonight and Hayes is distinctly unhappy and we go to break.

Post break another video trying to get us excited for Charlotte Flair’s return. It wont work on me Poochie, I have not been asking about you and was happier without you. She also looks like she might have had more work done, or she’s being very poorly lit in her most recent talking segment.

To the ring and here’s WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany gets a mic and reminds us she’s the center of attention and at the Rumble 30 women will fight for a shot at her at WrestleMania. Just last week she beat last year’s Rumble winner in Bayley. Whoever wins the Rumble will be running Tiffy time. Here to interrupt that is women’s world champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley heads into the ring and gets a mic and tells Tiffany that she’s women’s champion too and while she respects what Tiffany did to Nia Jax it’s not going to compare to what Ripley will do to her tomorrow. That brings out Jax for this revolving door segment, Jax has Candice LeRae in tow and Jax isn’t sure why she’s being brought up. She says this is a historic moment and announces she’s going to win the Rumble. This bores everyone. Jax says she’s going to beat Ripley for her title tomorrow then win the Rumble and challenge Tiffany at Mania to unify the belts. Now Bianca Belair shows up with Naomi because everyone’s coming out for this segment. They’ve got mics and Naomi says they’re here to announce they’re in the Rumble and everyone thinks they’re gonna win it. Liv Morgan is out next, this is beyond tedious at this point. Liv and Raquel Rodriguez are here, Liv runs down everyone in the ring and says she’s the one making news tonight because she’s also in the Rumble and plans on winning. Raquel is going to make sure Liv wins in the Rumble, and Ripley headbutts Liv down to kick off the violence. Everyone brawls ultimately with Ripley, Belair, and Naomi standing tall. Nick Aldis shows up with a mic as we cut to break. Someone messed up the timing on this one I think. Big miss of a segment overall.

Post break we see a “Solo eats corn the long way” sign, which amuses me if nothing else.

We’ve got a match.

Match #3 – Trios Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Liv Morgan w/ Raquel Rodriguez

Ripley overpowers and slams around Candice, then she stalls out a tornado DDT and holds Candice up as Belair tags in, then Naomi tags as the suplex is completed. Everyone helps flip Naomi onto Jax after Jax got involved. Candice tags in Liv then Naomi hits her with a hurricanrana and tags in Belair. Double hip toss to Liv then a moonsault and leg drop combination from the tag team champs. Belair with corner work to Liv but Candice runs over to distract things then Belair flips and kicks Liv but Jax got a blind tag in there and runs over Belair. Headbutt from Jax then she wanders around for a bit before hitting a scoop slam, she tries the Annihilator but Belair shoves her onto the apron then clocks her to send her to the floor. We got picture in picture.

Candice tags in as does Naomi and Naomi beats her down until Jax tags in. Naomi and Jax square up with Naomi running through some of her usual spots including trying a Sunset Flip but Jax stalls that, Candice grabs the foot of Naomi to hold her still for a butt drop from Jax. Candice tags back in but Naomi drops her with an enziguri, though Candice still blocks the tag and drags her over as Liv tags in. Suplex from Liv, she’s trying the 3 Amigos and hits all 3 then lands an enziguri as we come back to broadcast. Jax tags in for some corner work including a hip attack. Naomi fights back with kicks then a School Boy for 2. Candice tags back in, because if anyone’s eating a pin in this one it’s her. Naomi kicks Candice but Candice cheap shots Ripley before hitting a suplex. Naomi is able to hit an enziguri out of the corner but Jax waddles over to take out Ripley, then Liv takes out Belair so Naomi has no one to tag in. More kicks from Naomi, she hits everyone then spikes Candice with a jumping X-Factor and they’re both down. Ripley crawls onto the apron and gets the tag, as does Liv. Ripley runs absolutely wild on Liv for a bit then dropkicks Candice and Jax for good measure. Raquel gets involved to set up a Backstabber on Ripley but Belair now tags in. Belair ducks an enziguri then hits a handspring moonsault, but Liv got the knees up. Some rope running then Belair hits a Spear and Jax has to break up the pin. Pop up headbutt to Naomi but Ripley headbutts Jax then tries Riptide but Liv breaks it up. Ripley still fights them off and spikes Liv with with a Riptide onto Jax. Candice catches Ripley with a Codebreaker, Belair then crushes Candice with a Kiss of Death but Liv is legal and grabs Belair with a crucifix to get the surprise 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and Nia Jax won in 12:13

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: House show style match but I don’t mean that as an insult, it was just kind of overstuffed in a lot of ways for a TV match. The heels getting the win mostly tracks since they’re all highly unlikely to actually come out on top of anything serious until after the Rumble.

In the back Green is annoyed about losing, Michin and B-Fab wander over and Michin has a US title shot next week.

Johnny Gargano heads to the ring as we head to break.

Post break Apollo Crews is on his way to the ring.

Match #4: Johnny Gargano w/ Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews

Apollo with some quick punches then a shoulder block. Johnny fights off a suplex but Apollo persists and ultimately hits it. Some rope running and Apollo lands a dropkick to send Johnny out of the ring, then he follows trying a plancha but misses, then avoids a baseball slide and hits a moonsault off the apron to take out Johnny. Back in the ring Apollo heads up top but misses a flying nothing and then Johnny hits a superkick for a 2 count. Some corner stomps from Johnny but then he runs into a boot as we get confirmation that Charlotte will be in the Rumble because everyone has to wonder what’s going on with Poochie when she’s not on screen. Apollo with a gorilla press then standing moonsault but only a 2 count. Johnny avoids a corner splash then kicks Apollo in the leg and hits a hanging Backstabber for a 2 count. They start trading elbows then Apollo lands a pump kick followed by an enziguri but Johnny avoids a charge then Ciampa hits Apollo with a running knee on the floor as the ref was with Johnny. But down wander the Guns to distract things and Apollo grabs Johnny in a School Boy with some tights for leverage to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews won in 4:14

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little match, and it’s nice to see Apollo get a little bit of rehab.

In the back Jacob Fatu talks and walks, tomorrow night he and Braun will create a monster movie. They don’t make them like Fatu anymore, he’s one of one, all gas no brakes and coming at you tomorrow. But for now, Tama Tonga is ready to take on LA Knight. Fatu is quite good at this kinds of promos. They head to the ring and we head to break.

Post break we see some “celebrities” in the crowd.

Back to the ring and out comes LA Knight. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us. He insults Tama and Fatu and says they don’t get to cost him the title and walk away clean, he took an ass kicking last week but it got him a little piece of them. So now he’s going to get a big old chunk of Tommy Tonga, and if Fatu gets involved he’ll kick him so hard that Fatu wont be able to start shaking. But right now Tama gets his head stomped in.

Match #5: Tama Tonga w/ Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight

Predictably they start trading punches right away, Tama with some body blows to slow down Knight but Knight then hits the ropes and catches Tama with a powerslam. Catapult guillotine from Knight and they head out of the ring to brawl some more for a bit. Knight gets sent into the barricade but Tama jumps at him and Knight drops him onto the barricade then tosses him into the crowd. Tama snaps Knight’s head into the barricade then walks the barricade to land a clothesline. Knight fights back and bounces Tama into the apron then they head back into the ring as Knight lands a slingshot shoulder block. Back body drop to Tama then Knight clotheslines Tama out of the ring. Knight punches away at Tama but then takes a Flatliner into the ring steps and we head to break.

We come back to Tama taking a running neckbreaker. Knight gets sent to the apron but Tama hits a Dragon Screw through the ropes to bang up the knee of Knight. Some leg work from Tama then he hits a Kitchen Sink knee lift to keep Knight on the back foot. Nerve hold from Tama so Knight can rally the crowd, Knight fights up and lands punches then a jumping clothesline. Knight with mounted punches then a jumping neckbreaker. Tama heads to the apron, he hangs up Knight briefly but Knight then launches him into the desk and follows with a diving baseball slide that doesn’t really hit but Tama sells anyway. Back into the ring they both miss strikes then Tama hits his jumping DDT for a 2 count. Tama puts Knight on the top rope but Knight fights back and punches him down, Tama fights back up but eats an avalanche gordbuster then Knight follows with the Megastar Elbow. Knight wants Blunt Force Trauma but Fatu distracts him so Tama can grab a roll up for 2. Knight then hits Blunt Force Trauma and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 12:06

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Knight is a good brawler and has worked pretty darn well with Solo, Roman, and now Tama as well. Solid overall match but Knight needs to move on from these guys pretty soon.

Post match Fatu pulls Knight out of the ring and hits a Samoan Drop onto the announce table. Fatu is going nuts and clobbers Knight a flurry of headbutts but here comes Braun Strowman. Braun and Fatu stare down, Braun gets into the ring but Tama stops Fatu from joining him. Fatu shoves Tama away and climbs into the ring with Braun. They circle each other, Braun wants the fight and Fatu seems amenable, Braun avoids a corner splash and clotheslines Fatu out of the ring where Tama is able to pull Fatu away from re-engaging.

In the back Miz talks with A-Town Down Under while looking for allies. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are definitely interested until Nick Aldis walks over and tells them they’re going to RAW. Waller and Theory and happy about this, frankly so am I as they’ve more than stagnated here.

To the ring and here’s Damian Priest, he’ll take on Carmelo Hayes after this break.

Post break, Shinsuke Nakamura video. He warns anyone trying to take his title that it’s pointless, you will get nothing from him but a broken body and crushed spirit. But that’s not enough, the US title is fine but he’s aiming higher and he’ll be in the Royal Rumble. He’s won it before and will take victory again. I know he wont, but man I’d pop if he did.

Back to the ring here comes Carmelo Hayes for the match.

Match #6: Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes

They circle and Hayes tries to keep away from Priest for a bit then tries to strike it out with Priest. Priest is unamused by this but Hayes is still faster but runs into a jumping shoulder block. Some corner kicks and stomps from Priest then he hits the Old School crossbody. They head to the floor and Priest keeps punching away at Hayes, Hayes avoids a kick then lands an enziguri then shoves Priest into the ring post. Hayes poses in the ring now as we head to break.

Post break Hayes kicks Priest out of the ring then he hits the ropes for a dive that connects. Back in the ring Hayes goes up top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Priest takes some chops but then snaps, he’s had enough of this and clobbers Hayes with punches then a flurry of kicks and punches. Falcon Arrow from Priest then a lifting Flatliner for a 2 count. Hayes rolls to the floor and looks to walk away but Priest follows him and knocks him into the time keepers area. Back into the ring and Hayes lands a superkick but then jumps into a goozle, he counters South of Heaven with a Stunner and hits the First 48 but only 2. Hayes looks to go up top but misses Nothing But Net, he tries a Small Package but only 2 then Priest kills him with the turning lariat. Priest hits South of Heaven and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won in 10:47

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I’d rather Priest have looked more dominant personally, you can have a dominant win without squashing a guy and I feel that would have been more appropriate here. Hayes is still finding his footing in some ways and Priest giving him as much as he did felt a little off.

In the back DIY and the Guns talk with Nick Aldis, the Guns have secured a tag team title shot at the Rumble in a 2 out of 3 falls match. That could be oh so good. DIY are pissed.

We see Kevin Owens warming up for the main event and he heads out as we get some commercials.

Post break we see Michelle McCool in the crowd to no pop, Mark Henry is there as well and gets an audible pop.

In the back Priest walks and finds Cody Rhodes. Cody is glad to have him on Smackdown and they shake hands. Priest promises to see him soon.

We get some hype for Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow.

Miz talks with Andrade in the back, Miz is still after an alliance, Andrade likes the idea but needs to call someone. Jimmy Uso makes some fun of Miz as he walks by but finds Hayes. They trade some barbs and Jimmy says it’ll only take him 3 moves to beat Hayes next week. We do see Hayes follow Jimmy into gorilla then he jumps Jimmy on the entrance ramp. They brawl for a bit before officials pull them apart and Jimmy resumes going to the ring. Jimmy feels unbothered by that little scuffle as we head to break.

Post break commentary recap some results from tonight then Kevin Owens heads to the ring. Owens is wearing a Naomi t-shirt because he’s a massive troll.

Match #7: Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso

Owens immediately powders and talks at commentary but Jimmy attacks him and bounces him around the barricades. Back into the ring Owens starts clubbing at Jimmy then grabs a headlock then lands a shoulder block. Senton from Owens and he taunts the crowd. Some corner work from Owens, part of the ring breaks off, it’s just the covering for the corner camera but still. Jimmy starts firing back with a clothesline then lines up a hip attack but Owens powders again. Jimmy follows Owens again and starts bouncing him off the announce table then follows with punches to the head. Owens knocks Jimmy off the apron though and Jimmy bounces off the announce desk then Owens follows with a Frog Splash from the apron and we head to picture in picture.

Some ringside brawling from Owens as he batters Jimmy. They head back into the ring where Owens resumes his control work. Divorce Court from Owens as he’s starting to target the arm of Jimmy. More arm work from Owens. Jimmy tries some punches but Owens cuts him off with a DDT then goes back to the arm as we come back to broadcast. Again Jimmy fights back with a headbutt but can’t get a Samoan Drop so Owens hits another Divorce Court for a 2 count. More arm slamming from Owens then he goes up top but Jimmy catches him up there with a gamen giri, then tries a superplex but silly Uso you can’t superplex Owens, Owens snaps his arm down over the rope then follows with a Swanton Bomb but Jimmy gets the knees up to block then catches him with a hip attack and both men are down. A flurry of punches from Jimmy then spinning enziguri and a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Owens avoids a corner splash but runs into a superkick for a 2 count. Arm wringer snap down from Owens then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count as a shout out to Sami Zayn. Owens wants to end things but Jimmy blocks a Stunner only for Owens to land a superkick but Jimmy responds with one of his own for another near fall. Jimmy goes up top but Owens avoids the Splash and lands a superkick then a pop up powerbomb but Jimmy slips free and lands another superkick for another near fall. I can’t help but think Owens is now trolling Shawn Michaels a bit with all these superkicks. Kick from Owens but Jimmy avoids a Stunner and hits a Spear, then heads up top but Owens yanks him down by the bad arm then posts Jimmy and hits the Pop Up Powerbomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won in 13:45

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little match, Jimmy’s work as a singles guy still leaves a fair bit to be desired but he and Owens have a ton of time working together in general. The outcome wasn’t really in doubt but they had a good enough closing stretch to bump things up a notch.

Post match Owens looks to take out Jimmy on the table with a Package Piledriver but the music of Cody Rhodes cuts him off and here’s the WWE champion to attack Owens. They fight in the ring for a bit, Cody stomps away at Owens in the corner then tosses Owens out of the ring. Cody follows and they keep brawling on the floor as the episode ends.