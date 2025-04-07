Rikishi Recalls Being Choke Slammed Off Hell In A Cell

In a recent episode of Off The Top, Rikishi discussed the legendary six-man Hell in a Cell match from WWE’s Armageddon 2000. He recalled the star-studded lineup, which included himself, Kurt Angle (the defending champion), Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, and The Undertaker. You can check out some highlights below:

On the six-man Hell in a Cell match: “I trust Taker without a doubt. But listen man, this is just something that you train for. When you’re out there and you’re able to grace the ring with a lot with a lot of the greats of the business — during that time in my career man, I couldn’t ask for any better guys to be in the squared circle with. Number one, you know, we talking Taker, we talking Triple H, Kurt Angle. We talking The Rock. We talking Stone Cold. You know what I mean? And to be able to be out there with these guys, number one was definitely one of the highlights in my career. And so I was just blessed to be able to be a part of that.”

On the chokeslam spot: “When it came time for that spot there, I already knew that I wasn’t involved in the finish. And so when it came about for a spot, like, ‘What can Kishi do to be able to kinda take myself out of this thing here without being lost in the finish.’ Because I believe Kurt Angle went over on the finish there. But you know, number one, I was just — when you have, I think it was 20,000 people just screaming their head off. You feel that energy when you are up there. So was I nervous? Yes. Did I think twice of taking that bump? Yes. Because when we went through what we call a walk-through is when you go through things to be able to kind of see how we’re going to unfold what we call a bump. And when that flatbed came out through the walk-through, there was no railings on the side of that flatbed. And during the live show when I was getting ready to kind of work my way to that ending part to the edge of the cage, all of a sudden we see this flatbed come out. And it wasn’t the flatbed the way it was during the walk=through. I saw the rails up there, the aluminum rails.

“So I got kind of shooken up. [I’m] trying to make the decision, ‘Do I take the bump and pray that I hit the right spot of it?’ Because there was no room for mistake. Had I kind of went too far to the left or too far to the right, or too far upwards where landing on top of the shell of the flatbed, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you today. It’s one of those things that is like, I said real quick prayer. Fastest prayer I probably ever said in my life. Taker, he was waiting for me. I think he was cool if I didn’t decide to take the bump, because he understood, right? Obviously, safety first. When I kind of set myself into in the edge there when he was punching me, I was just trying to set myself to the best spot that I thought was the right spot. That I knew in my head that, ‘Listen, this what I’m trained for. This spot is going to steal the match.’ And soon as he grabbed me in that chokeslam, it was like, ‘You ready?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And my last words, ‘Tell my family I love them and I’m gone.’ And that’s it, through the grace of God, I was able to take bump. So that was good and bad, you know? The bad I took the bump. The good was it paid off my house for my kids. So it’s all good.”

