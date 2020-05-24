wrestling / News
Apollo Crews Wants to Silence His Doubters on Raw (Video)
May 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new promo video featuring Apollo Crews ahead of tomorrow night’s Raw. Apollo Crews will be facing Andrade for the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw tomorrow. You can view that video, where Apollo Crews speaks about silencing his doubters once and for all, below.
