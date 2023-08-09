AR Fox Recalls Trying Out For FCW, Teaching Himself In-Ring Psychology

AR Fox recently looked back at his FCW tryout years early in his career and discussed how he taught himself in-ring psychology. The AEW star was on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his FCW tryout: “I did a tryout for FCW when I was super new. I think that was the one they hired Tyler Breeze. And I’m still not sure if it’s a work or not — the tryout.. I really thought I was up there, you know? I was pretty heartbroken, you know? Kind of. … I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure Tony Nese was also in it, and I remember not really knowing him. I know him now. … I [was] like, ‘Dang, if I’m not gonna get it, that guy’s gonna get it, man. Crap.’ And then Tyler Breeze got it.'”

On maturing in the years after: “I really matured, and I understood that wrestling doesn’t owe me anything. I remember really understanding that … probably like four or five years into my career.”

On learning psychology by studying AJ Styles: “I don’t wanna say this because I don’t want other people to think it’s that much of a thing, but I’m gonna say I taught myself. I mean, I was obsessive with it. Very obsessive with it. I would say I learned a lot [of it] hands-on. Chris Hero helped me out a lot, and this is in one match when I’ve felt like I learned a lot. But yeah, I feel like I taught psychology to myself by watching it and really dissecting it. And not watching just anything but trying to watch the best guys. Not watching CZW and stuff, not a knock to them, but watching main events, pay-per-view matches, and watching a lot of old Ring of Honor.

“I feel like writing AJ Styles’ matches [out] in full, it’s seven [or] eight pages, everything that’s happening. I’d write AJ Styles’ matches out and I felt like it taught me psychology.”