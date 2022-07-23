wrestling / News

Ari Daivari Vignette Airs on AEW Rampage

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ari Daivari AEW Image Credit: AEW

Ariya Daivari is now just Ari, and he’s headed to AEW. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, a vignette aired featuring the WWE alumnus using the name Ari Daivari. You can check out the video below, which featured Daivari looking stylish.

Daivari was most recently working with WWE as a producer but the company stopped using him in early July.

