Ari Daivari Vignette Airs on AEW Rampage
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
Ariya Daivari is now just Ari, and he’s headed to AEW. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, a vignette aired featuring the WWE alumnus using the name Ari Daivari. You can check out the video below, which featured Daivari looking stylish.
Daivari was most recently working with WWE as a producer but the company stopped using him in early July.
Ari Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) coming soon 👀#AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 4 is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/b5h8Kb7zwe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2022
