WWE News: Jason Jordan Not At Tonight’s Smackdown Taping, Curtis Axel & Ariya Daivari No Longer Being Used
– WWE producer Jason Jordan was not at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jordan, who oversees the producers, was not present because he and his wife are expecting a new baby very soon.
In addition, some budget cuts were recently done and probationary producers Curtis Axel & Ariya Daivari are no longer being brought in, at least in the short term. Axel and Daivari had been brought on due to the heavy workload and time expectations from the producers but the budget cuts meant they were dropped. The report notes that there was a lot of work spread out among the producing team and Adam Pearce took the lead for the producers on Friday.
