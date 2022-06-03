wrestling / News
Arn Anderson Acquires Trademark For the 4 Horsemen
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
The trademark for the 4 Horsemen is officially in the hands of Arn Anderson. Anderson posted to Twitter on Friday to reveal that he has obtained the trademark for the legendary stable’s name.
Anderson wrote:
“Great news for Horsemen fans!
I now own the 4 Horsemen trademark and for those fans that missed out on original 4 Horsemen merchandise, it will soon be available on BoxOfGimmicks.com
The Tradition of Excellence Lives On.
Wrestling Inc has confirmed with ‘Gimmick Attorney’ Mike Dockins that although the USPTO trademark registration is for “The Four Horsemen,” Anderson does legally own both spellings of the name.
A statement.
4️⃣🐴 pic.twitter.com/JHJ0slZrGj
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) June 3, 2022
