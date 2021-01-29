Arn Anderson On Damien Sandow’s Run In WWE, The New Day’s Rise, Charlotte Flair As A Heel

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Damien Sandow’s run in WWE, The New Day’s rise, Charlotte Flair as a heel, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on Damien Sandow’s character in WWE: “I was there for it. I saw it evolve. When he was on the floor mimicking Miz and being his stunt double, he did such an incredibly surprisingly great job with that. It was so entertaining. The office didn’t get it over. The Miz didn’t get it over. Sandow got it over. When you get over the old fashioned way with the audience, it sticks. He just was so good at it, and it came out of nowhere. I was entertained by it. It took me a time or two to look at it and go, ‘What am I seeing here?’ And then I saw how good it was and that the audience was buying into it. I put it in that Santino Marella envelope. People just loved it. He did a great job with it, and even with the fact that he wasn’t pushed on TV like he should’ve been, him and Miz could’ve been a lot tighter in what their angle was and the repercussions back and forth. Have Sandow get over on Miz, and Miz had real heat. Sandow was over. Now, you gonna put him on top at WrestleMania? No. But for his slot in the card, he got that character over. And I, for one, enjoyed it.”

On The New Day’s rise as a faction: “In my era, if I would’ve come out and I would’ve bene blowing that trombone, probably 99 percent of my opponents would’ve wrapped it around my head. They happened to hit at at a time when the company allowed them to have fun, that allowed him to enjoy some things that hadn’t been done in the past. The fact that there were three of them, and they were three completely different characters. But the main thing is, they were all great athletes. All three of them. Look at the physiques on those guys. Look at the athletic ability of Kofi – the things he was able to pull off on Royal Rumble day. He sat his own plate, and every year, people would wait to see what Kofi was gonna do. That’s something that’s not easily done. Big E – I saw squat 850 pounds for like reps over in Europe, so he was a legitimate monster. It just all came together at the right time. They were allowed to have some fun, and the trombone thing, as far fetched as it was, worked.”

On Charlotte Flair not needing Ric Flair to get over as a top star: “Let me just put a blanket statement out there. Whoever thought Charlotte had to have Ric ringside to get over was so shortsighted. She’s never needed Ric to get over. Ric has never needed anybody in his corner to get over when he was performing at his peak. Charlotte is incredible, as are many of the women. But that character – she’s herself. She does think she’s the queen. She is a Flair and looks at her heritage as putting her at the top of the heap no matter what. Her quality of work matches her ego. She can go out and back it up. She has all these things going for her. She does not need Ric as a prop and has never needed Ric as a prop. Sometimes things would get forced into a match and wedged in there to just get a reaction, but when you look back at the story, you didn’t need it. Any time you’ve got Ric ringside and you’re trying to push Charlotte as a heel, Ric’s gonna get a lot of positive reactions. The wooing cannot be prevented. That comes across as positive reaction.”

