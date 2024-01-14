Arn Anderson Discusses Impact Of Hulk Hogan Leaving WWE For WCW

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Hulk Hogan’s departure from WWE in 1994, having talks with WCW about coming in and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how the business has changed because of Hulkamania: “All collagen lunchboxes, ice creams, cartoons, merchandise, cartoons, you name it, how it morphed to where it is now. And everything in between.”

On 1984 being a transitional year for wrestling: “I was sitting there for that year 1984. I was living on the beach in Pensacola. I had met Aaron. I was having the time of my life. But we would watch that show, and we would go, holy smokes, water, what a spectacle. And when it really became something concrete that I could put, I mean, because we’re watching it just like wrestling fans, you know, we were living down in Pensacola, we were watching the show. And it’s like, okay, you know, I see all the, you know, how everything is morphing and how it’s getting more exciting and it’s bigger and all the quality. I guess you would just call it, you know, the video packages and everything. Production was at a different level. I mean, it was like when it became real for me when the Tonga kid who was down in wrestling, Jerry Stubbs and myself with Scott Armstrong and Tommy or Johnny Rich. They were the Rat Pack. And we were wrestling those guys, and he got the call to go to New York, and I’ve told the story on this show and probably every other show. After he got the call, he went to New York; a couple of weeks went by, and it was either off or seeking no disrespect, but it came down to the building, and in Pensacola, he came into the locker room and asked if he could see me in the bathroom. You knew what that meant. Right? So asphyxia killed pretty much her; I mean, those days, if somebody said I need to see in the bathroom. You better go in there swinging because you’re getting your ass kicked. Yeah, yeah, somebody has planned this, and there we go. And he called me, and he said, ‘The kid called from New York. He’s been up there a couple of weeks. I just wanted to thank you. ‘He said, ‘You’re one of the guys you know responsible for helping him so much.’ He made $3,000 last week, his weekly check at that time, and this position with Continental would have been worth about 500. That’s when it became real to me. It was a concrete number, and he’s only been up there a couple of weeks. It’s not like he’s first match, that’s first match money, and those days, you know, opening match money, that’s game-changing money. That’s when it became real to me. I went, holy shit, Maybe we better look at this in a different way. What does it take to get up there and all this.”

On Hulk Hogan’s WWE departure in 1994: “That’s huge. Somebody there was when you built a company that exploded like WWF. And that’s your center point. In your mind, you think there is no way fast will ever let him leave? He [Vince McMahon] will make it right, whatever that number is figured out. Right? Yeah, they will work this out because I don’t think it will want to leave because that setting only exists with WWF.”

On whether he heard Hogan was in talks with WCW: “Not sure about it. You weren’t thinking that he was using that, as you know, to become a bargaining chip? It would be yes. Yeah. You know, because you want to turn around the money. It wasn’t lucky, you know, it couldn’t happen. I was looking at more on the side. Vance would work it out with Hogan. It was just they’re using it as a bargaining chip.”

On whether he spoke with Ric Flair about Hogan coming in: “It costs Ric; he knew he would work with Hogan; it was going to help the company. It was going to help Ric could see, you know, he could see the benefit and work with Hogan as a flagship for WCW. And what that would do for business. Yeah. Yeah, we talked about that. I was still a little skeptical.”

On whether he thought Hogan would change WCW’s business as much as he did: “I’m not sure I got that in-depth into my thinking. Yeah. I was thinking that if they had to take a little bit of a haircut, because he was making so much they would just eat that for now with the idea that it’s going to change the company. Totally. The perception of and they would make it up down the road? I would. That’s the only thing that makes any sense. Okay, but we’re going to have to double what, you know, the house or the buys from last time? You know, if that’s the case, I don’t know that the expectations could be that that can happen, even into having a conversation about it, man, you’re gonna walk in and double our business right away. Right? If that’s the case, day one, if he doubles the business. He’s worth whatever you want to add everyone,”

