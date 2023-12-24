Arn Anderson Says Fit Finlay Is The Most Important Thing To Happen To Women’s Wrestling

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the impact that Fit Finlay has had on women’s wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Fit Finlay: “Most people are not aware of just how brilliant, and how smart, and what he brings to the real, realistic part of our business. The reality part. And just, that European style. He does everything differently from everybody else, and there’s not one thing he does that is not 100% legitimate.”

On Finlay helping with women’s wrestling: “He’s the singlemost important thing to ever happen to women’s wrestling. He had the most influence on anybody that’s ever been involved in the business. I was there, I saw it. This business is not easy. As a matter of fact, it’s hard. And we see it all the time, you know. It’s really hard to do it, to keep from getting injured and to excel and get better and make it make sense and become a whole package where you could talk and work and think on your feet, all those things to be able to teach that to somebody. It’s very, very difficult. You have to be a natural almost to excel at this business. It’s hard to just come in without just living it. Since you were eight years old and breathing it. You know what I’m saying? And Fit, he was able to pull that out of him and look at their weaknesses, stay away from those, and look at their strengths. ‘Hey, do this here, do this there. And he just.’ He’s just an exceptional teacher.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.