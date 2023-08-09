Arn Anderson On Why Ole Anderson Didn’t Like Ric Flair, Talks Flair Leaving WCW for WWE

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Ric Flair’s WCW departure in 1991, only for him to return from the WWE in 1993 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if anyone could have filled the hole that Ric Flair left when he exited: “Nobody can fill that hole. I was talking about when he left WCW? Yeha, I don’t — you know, there’s only one Ric Flair. I don’t know who it would’ve been, that is just the, the strength of characters, you know. The next most over guy in the company was Sting. But Sting was still being built into the star that he became.”

On Flair leaving WWF and returning to WCW: “Well, I’ve always said that each guy has to make — lady or guy, either one that’s in this business has to make their decisions as far as when it’s time to change companies based on what’s best for them, their character and their family. And what’s best for the company sometimes comes in second. And Ric made the decisions that he made based on what was best for him and his family.”

On Ole Anderson not liking Ric Flair: “From what I’ve gathered, from what I’ve heard from different people over the years and recently, you can find it anywhere. I don’t think Ole was really a fan of Ric’s. [I don’t know] if it goes all the way back to when Ole was an owner, and Ric was making the loop as the champion, if there were things that happened then. But I don’t think he was a fan of his work, number one. Number two, he would — which didn’t have any credence that he didn’t draw, which was all bullshit. He drew. But you know, it was — you could always sense that. And Ole would just say that, he was not a fan of Flair’s.”

