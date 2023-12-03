Arn Anderson On Ray Traylor: Great Performer, A+ On Every Count

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Ray Traylor, aka The Big Boss Man, his return to WCW in late 1993 as The Boss, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ray Traylor: “A+ on every count. Nice man. Great performer. Just a sweetheart of a guy. He was like 400lbs Bobby Eaton, you know? The best thing I can say, a good businessman. A hell of a worker. Everything. He was a natural from when [Jim] Cornette first brought him aboard as his bodyguard. You just saw that this guy was just going to morph into something special. Guys that size can’t usually move like he can move, you know? And he was just really, really athletic. I would be interested to see.”

On how the WCW locker room reacted to Traylor’s December 1993 return: “The boys loved him. He was just just a quality guy. He grew up about 40 miles from me. They are in Georgia. Were you aware of that?”

