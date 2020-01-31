Various News: Arn Anderson Responds To Referee Ejecting Him On Dynamite, Free Match From DEFY Wrestling, Jumanji Hitting Home Video In March

– AEW has posted a video in which Arn Anderson responds to getting ejected during Cody’s match with Kip Sabian on the last episode of Dynamite.

He said: “You wanna talk about the ejection? Oh yeah, let’s talk about it. Is this guy new? Has he been living under a rock? Does he know who I am? I’m Arn Anderson, you don’t throw me out of anywhere. Now, he missed several calls, which I tried to point out to him. He seemed to be distracted by a little, blonde young lady running around at ringside, which had nothing to do with the match whatsoever. I wasn’t involved in the match, she shouldn’t have been involved in the match. Cody Rhodes there for a moment was in danger of getting beat by what I seen to be a pretty good wrestler. I tell ya what I seen more importantly, and this is the only thing that matters, and all the naysayers can say what almost happened or what should have happened or what might have happened. He popped those three back-to-back-to-back finishes on that man, that’s rage. So the guy next week, what’s his name? Max? Let’s call him Max. Max, when those ten lashes are done, buddy I wouldn’t want to be you.”

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling, featuring Dezmond Xavier vs. Artemis Spencer.

– Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 17.