Arn Anderson Recalls Ric Flair Quitting As WCW Booker In 1995

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the lifeguard match at Bash at the Beach in 1995, Ric Flair as head of WCW creative, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the lifeguard match at Bash at the Beach in 1995 between Randy Savage and Ric Flair: “I was probably overdressed, for me. I remember exactly what it was, what the outfit looked like… And it was just a souped-up lumberjack match with outfits, beach outfits. So it was what it was.”

On Ric Flair quitting as WCW booker in 1995: “Well, Flair, pretty much quit, to be honest with you. Ric wanted to wrestle as the World Champion and be Ric Flair. He didn’t want to… sit down and be the booker. I don’t think that was what he aspired to do. As a matter of fact, I know he didn’t. And it was just too time-consuming, he was having to deal with all the headaches with the guys. You know, he was great at booking himself as a world champion, he had no other competition where that was concerned. But to now be the booker and have to book two, three shows, figure out talent, angles, all that, I just that’s not what he signed up for.”

