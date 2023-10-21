Arn Anderson On What Makes For A Great WarGames Match, Recalls Rude vs. Flair Feud

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the secret sauce of a great WarGames match and the feud between Ric Flair and Rick Rude. You can check out some highlights below:

On Rick Rude vs. Ric Flair matches not clicking: “Yeah. Just because you have two tremendous workers doesn’t mean they have great chemistry. Rude had a pace that was slower than most. He was better served to be the champion and have a guy challenging. Because he could take the beating and do all of his stuff, the Rick Rude stuff, and the reverse Atomic Drop and all the things that he sold really well. He could do it at his own pace if he was the champion. It didn’t have the same feel if he’s the challenger because you have to step up your pacing and your urgency. You’re trying to become the champion. And sometimes you just don’t have great chemistry with some guys.”

On whether he was surprised Rick Rude didn’t win the WWE Title: “Yeah, I mean, they used him well. He was the Intercontinental Champion, their set-up title for the World [Title], the next guy that was going to be your guy. It just came at a time I think during the Hogan era. It might have been what prevented Rick from winning the title. A lot of guys were standing in line, and Hogan had that long run, which probably knocked a bunch of guys out of a shot at it.”

On Rude winning the WCW World Title from Flair in 1993: “Better served as the champion I think, than being the challenger.”

On what makes for a great WarGames match: “Well, there’s a formula that always works. But if you vary from that formula, I don’t know what you got. Because however many of those I was in, same formula. I would start, Dusty or whoever would start with me, and you had your coin flip. It was imperative that the heels won the coin flip so you would always have a two-on-one situation. Then the babyface came in next and evened it up. Then another heel would come in, and it was like you always had the advantage if you were the bad guys. And you were available then for the next fresh babyface who’s coming in to feed him a comeback. And if you didn’t go to him and soon as he stepped through that door, if you were on the other side of the ring hypothetically, two rings put together. If a guy had to go and cover all the way, two rings to get to a guy to get beat up, flat. There needed to be one guy or two guys, depending on how many were in the ring to meet him as soon as he stepped in that cage and cut down on that dead time, that was imperative.”

