Arn Anderson On Why Barry Windham Left WCW In 1993

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about his relationship with Tony Schiavone, Barry Windham’s WCW departure and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Barry Windham: “You could have put Barry Windham in a match with a bunch of squirrels and he would have tore the joint down. That’s just how good he was. He was a rare talent. Psychology, everything, he had it all. There was nothing that was missing. And he was just such an honor and a pleasure to be in the ring with.”

On why Barry Windham left WCW in July 1993: “Yeah because — you know, I do remember this, because it wasn’t the run that he was promised. Barry had been promised on more than one occasion to have a bona fide run as the world champion. And how long did he have it? Putting it back on Flair. I remember Barry just saying, ‘You know, just not right. Yeah, it’s not what we talked about and it gives me nowhere to go.’”

On his friendship with Tony Schiavone: “It’s the truth. Tony was there for all of it. We traveled together back and forth to some TVs and Jim Crockett promotions and stuff. We were still very good friends. Yeah.”

